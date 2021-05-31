Tasks For Unforgivable Truth Part 1 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The Unforgivable Truth Part 1 Brilliant Event begins today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite at 11 AM Pacific and will run until next Monday at the same time. Read on below to learn the event's tasks and rewards so you can prepare yourself.

The tasks and rewards for the new Brilliant Event Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are as follows:

Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Re'em Blood

Use Master Notes 2 Times: 6 Granian Hair

Return 12 Brilliant Dragon Egg: 2 Healing Potion

Bonus Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Return 25 Foundables Guarded by Mountain Trolls: 3 Leaping Toadstool

Cast 20 Good Spells or Higher: 1 Exstimulo Potion

Return 12 Brilliant Troll: 6 Ginger Root

Bonus Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Earn 7,000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Collect 5 Brilliant An Unforgivable Truth Runestones: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key

Bonus Rewards: 1,250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Cast 20 Great Spells: 1 Spell Book

Earn 7,500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 3 Harry's Troll Bogeys-Covered Wang Fragments Using Brilliant An Unforgivable Truth Runestones: 1 Spell Book

Bonus Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, Brilliant Chocolate Frog

I genuinely can't believe "Collect 3 Harry's Troll Bogeys-Covered Wang Fragments Using Brilliant An Unforgivable Truth Runestones" is a sentence that I just wrote, but that's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite for you. When this Special Assignment is completed, the following Bonus Assignment will be unlocked:

Bonus Assignment

Place 5 Images on the An Unforgivable Truth Registry Page: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Win in Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key

Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book

Use 15 Potions (Any): 10 Spell Energy

Return 50 Foundables Guarded by Trolls: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion

Bonus Rewards: 2,000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 5 Brilliant Quarreling Professors Snape & Quirrell

Best of luck, fellow Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!