Tasks For Unforgivable Truth Part 1 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
The Unforgivable Truth Part 1 Brilliant Event begins today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite at 11 AM Pacific and will run until next Monday at the same time. Read on below to learn the event's tasks and rewards so you can prepare yourself.
The tasks and rewards for the new Brilliant Event Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are as follows:
Page One of Four
- Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Re'em Blood
- Use Master Notes 2 Times: 6 Granian Hair
- Return 12 Brilliant Dragon Egg: 2 Healing Potion
- Bonus Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Return 25 Foundables Guarded by Mountain Trolls: 3 Leaping Toadstool
- Cast 20 Good Spells or Higher: 1 Exstimulo Potion
- Return 12 Brilliant Troll: 6 Ginger Root
- Bonus Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Earn 7,000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
- Collect 5 Brilliant An Unforgivable Truth Runestones: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw
- Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key
- Bonus Rewards: 1,250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Cast 20 Great Spells: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 7,500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 3 Harry's Troll Bogeys-Covered Wang Fragments Using Brilliant An Unforgivable Truth Runestones: 1 Spell Book
- Bonus Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, Brilliant Chocolate Frog
I genuinely can't believe "Collect 3 Harry's Troll Bogeys-Covered Wang Fragments Using Brilliant An Unforgivable Truth Runestones" is a sentence that I just wrote, but that's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite for you. When this Special Assignment is completed, the following Bonus Assignment will be unlocked:
Bonus Assignment
- Place 5 Images on the An Unforgivable Truth Registry Page: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion
- Win in Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key
- Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book
- Use 15 Potions (Any): 10 Spell Energy
- Return 50 Foundables Guarded by Trolls: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion
- Bonus Rewards: 2,000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 5 Brilliant Quarreling Professors Snape & Quirrell
Best of luck, fellow Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!