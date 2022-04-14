Tasks & Rewards For Ula'ula Adventure Special Research In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has revealed another Alolan Legendary with Tapu Bulu. As announced earlier in the Season of Alola, each of these Legendary reveals in Tier Five raids will be accompanied by a Special Research questline with dialogue from Professor Willow that ties into the release. This Special Research, the Ula'ula Island questline, will not feature a Tapu Bulu encounter but will rather just reference the Grass/Fairy-type Legendary, so all those hoping to encounter it must do so in Tier Five raids. Now, let's get into the details of this Special Research to help Pokémon GO players prepare to complete it during the current Spring into Spring 2022 Event.

Here are the tasks and rewards for the brand new An Ula'ula Adventure Special Research now live in Pokémon GO:

An Ula'ula Adventure Page One of Four

Catch 10 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls

Complete 3 Field Research Tasks: 5 Pinap Berries

Earn 5 hearts with your Buddy: 8 Razz Berries

REWARDS: Weepinbell encounter, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

An Ula'ula Adventure Page Two of Four

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Pokémon: Oddish encounter (can be Shiny)

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Seedot encounter (can be Shiny)

Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost: Sunkern encounter (can be Shiny)

REWARDS: Charged TM, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

An Ula'ula Adventure Page Three of Four

Walk 2 KM: Alolan Geodude encounter (can be Shiny)

Complete 5 Field Research Tasks: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon: Alolan Sandshrew encounter (can be Shiny)

REWARDS: Premium Battle Pass, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust

An Ula'ula Adventure Page Four of Four

Send 5 Gifts to Friends: 10 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon: 7 Pinap Berries

Win a Raid: Alolan Vulpix encounter (can be Shiny)

REWARDS: 15 Ultra Balls, 8000 XP, 3000 Stardust

For those hoping to battle Tapu Bulu in Tier Five raids, read up on our coverage including a Raid Guide to help Pokémon GO players build a team to defeat this newly released Legendary.