Tasks & Rewards In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite An Imperfect Love Pt. 2

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite kicks off the An Imperfect Love Brilliant Event Part 2 today, and we have the full tasks and rewards for the Special Assignment. Let's dive into this Malfor Manor-themed event to see if we will be able to complete these tasks and claim these rewards in the week of time we have.
The full Special Assignment for the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite An Imperfect Love Brilliant Event Part 2 includes:
Page One of Four
- Collect 2 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Snowdrop
- Brew 3 Potions: 2 Re'em Blood
- Return 12 Portrait of Bellatrix Lestrange: 2 Powdered Dragon Claw
- Bonus Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Cast Alohomora 15 Times: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
- Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 3 Leaping Toadstool
- Collect 6 Imperfect Love Runestones: 1 Dark Detector
- Bonus Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Use Master Notes 7 Times: 1 Silver Key
- Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 4 Runespoor Eggs
- Return 15 Portrait of Voldemort: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions
- Bonus Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Place 5 Images on the Imperfect Love Registry Page: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces from Returning Brilliant Traces: 1 Spell Book
- Bonus Rewards: 1 Wizarding Achievement, 50 Coins, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy
When wizards and witches complete the Special Assignment in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event, they will be given access to the Bonus Assignment. Tasks and rewards are as follows:
Bonus Assignment
- Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Baruffio's Brian Elixir
- Return 45 Brilliant Foundables: 10 Spell Energy
- Earn 12500 Wizarding XP (Any Source): 15 Silver Key
- Win in Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Spell Book
- Cast Alohomora 25 Times: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions
- Bonus Rewards: 5 Brilliant Mass Breakout From Azkaban Daily Prophet Pieces, 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy