Tasks & Rewards In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite An Imperfect Love Pt. 2

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite kicks off the An Imperfect Love Brilliant Event Part 2 today, and we have the full tasks and rewards for the Special Assignment. Let's dive into this Malfor Manor-themed event to see if we will be able to complete these tasks and claim these rewards in the week of time we have.

The full Special Assignment for the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite An Imperfect Love Brilliant Event Part 2 includes:

Page One of Four

Collect 2 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Snowdrop

Brew 3 Potions: 2 Re'em Blood

Return 12 Portrait of Bellatrix Lestrange: 2 Powdered Dragon Claw

Bonus Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Cast Alohomora 15 Times: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 3 Leaping Toadstool

Collect 6 Imperfect Love Runestones: 1 Dark Detector

Bonus Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Use Master Notes 7 Times: 1 Silver Key

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 4 Runespoor Eggs

Return 15 Portrait of Voldemort: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Bonus Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Place 5 Images on the Imperfect Love Registry Page: 1 Spell Book

Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces from Returning Brilliant Traces: 1 Spell Book

Bonus Rewards: 1 Wizarding Achievement, 50 Coins, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy

When wizards and witches complete the Special Assignment in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event, they will be given access to the Bonus Assignment. Tasks and rewards are as follows:

Bonus Assignment

Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Baruffio's Brian Elixir

Return 45 Brilliant Foundables: 10 Spell Energy

Earn 12500 Wizarding XP (Any Source): 15 Silver Key

Win in Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Spell Book

Cast Alohomora 25 Times: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions

Bonus Rewards: 5 Brilliant Mass Breakout From Azkaban Daily Prophet Pieces, 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy