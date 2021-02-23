Tasks & Rewards In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite An Imperfect Love Pt. 2

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite kicks off the An Imperfect Love Brilliant Event Part 2 today, and we have the full tasks and rewards for the Special Assignment. Let's dive into this Malfor Manor-themed event to see if we will be able to complete these tasks and claim these rewards in the week of time we have.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite: An Imperfect Love Part 2 graphic. Credit: Niantic
The full Special Assignment for the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite An Imperfect Love Brilliant Event Part 2 includes:

Page One of Four

  • Collect 2 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Snowdrop
  • Brew 3 Potions: 2 Re'em Blood
  • Return 12 Portrait of Bellatrix Lestrange: 2 Powdered Dragon Claw
  • Bonus Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

  • Cast Alohomora 15 Times: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
  • Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 3 Leaping Toadstool
  • Collect 6 Imperfect Love Runestones: 1 Dark Detector
  • Bonus Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

  • Use Master Notes 7 Times: 1 Silver Key
  • Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 4 Runespoor Eggs
  • Return 15 Portrait of Voldemort: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions
  • Bonus Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

  • Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Spell Book
  • Place 5 Images on the Imperfect Love Registry Page: 1 Spell Book
  • Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces from Returning Brilliant Traces: 1 Spell Book
  • Bonus Rewards: 1 Wizarding Achievement, 50 Coins, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy

When wizards and witches complete the Special Assignment in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event, they will be given access to the Bonus Assignment. Tasks and rewards are as follows:

Bonus Assignment

  • Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Baruffio's Brian Elixir
  • Return 45 Brilliant Foundables: 10 Spell Energy
  • Earn 12500 Wizarding XP (Any Source): 15 Silver Key
  • Win in Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Spell Book
  • Cast Alohomora 25 Times: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions
  • Bonus Rewards: 5 Brilliant Mass Breakout From Azkaban Daily Prophet Pieces, 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy

