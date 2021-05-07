Tattoo Punk Lets You Tat Up People Cyberpunk Style

VARSAV Game Studios announced this week they're releasing a cyberpunk tat game in the form of Tattoo Punk. Developed by Cyber Rain Games, this one is pretty interesting as you own a tattoo shop in the future that creates custom tattoos for people the same way you would create art for a car's body kit, or 3D art in a printer. The entire point of the game is to both become a better artist and grow your business so you become the person everyone goes to when they got ink fever. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but it's got a trailer you can enjoy below.

Tattoo Punk is a story-driven, management game where you own the Cyber – Tattoo Studio. You play as Henry, a newly single father trying to create the best Tattoo place in the city overcome with mafia feuds. Customize your studio, make dope futuristic tats, grow your business and brand. Create your own story in a city full of body mods, rotten to the core with longing for cash and fame. Will you be able to balance being a parent with your Tattoo Punk lifestyle?

The year is 2100. The world has gone forward as much as it's gone backward. Corruption runs rampant and corporations have their fingers in every aspect of life, and the social divide has never been greater. This is the latest stage of capitalism – selling your kidney to afford next month's rent. But living in the future has its benefits – technology, body mods, neon tattoos… And that's where you come in, Henry. You've had a rough childhood but you made it out of the rathole. You had a life, a family, stability. Until she died. Now you have to fend for yourself and take care of your son. So, you gotta do the only thing you've ever been good at – tattooing. Well, maybe it's not the only thing you're good at, but ain't nobody gonna pay you to get into barfights. So, you took out a loan, now you gotta hustle. Don't worry though, I have a feeling your first client is just around the corner.