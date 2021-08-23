TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Lapras Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Ultra Unlock Part Three Week One: Sword event in Pokémon GO in which Lapras is available as a Tier Three raid boss, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Lapras cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Lapras picks in the comments below.

The first Lapras card from the Pokémon TCG is actually one of the main chase cards of the Fossil expansion, which is the third-ever set following Base Set and Jungle. Fossil included some great holographic cards featuring Dragonite, Moltres, Gengar, Articuno, Ditto, Aerodactyl, and more, and this Ken Sugimori Lapras is considered one of the top pulls of the set. The background evokes a misty sea, giving an icy and slightly haunting vibe. A true classic.

Ah, man, it's so sad that Pokémon VS was never adapted into English. This is a terrific Japanese-only set with a ton of amazing, interesting cards done in a style that evokes the iconic Gym Heroes and Gym Challenge sets. Staoshi Ohta illustrates this Misty's Lapras which includes the VS border that is completely unique to this rare set.

One of the most visually interesting Lapras cards is a fairly recent release. This Lapras VMAX, depiction Lapras in its Gigantamax form, came out in the Sword & Shield base set as one of the very first VMAXes ever. This style of card looks absolutely terrific here, and I think that this 5ban Graphics Lapras is one of the best of the set. This textured card was later released in a special GameStop-exclusive Pokémon TCG promo box along with Snorlax VMAX, which made it a bit more obtainable for those who hadn't been to pull it from booster packs of Sword & Shield.