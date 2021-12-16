Beadle & Grimm's Reveal Critical Role's Tal'Dorei Premium Details

Beadle & Grimms revealed more details today about their upcoming release for Critical Role's Tal'Dorei Reborn Campaign Setting. The company will be doing a full Premium Edition as they've done in the past for both Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder. The full details of this come off the heels of the release date for the Campaign Book, which will be released on January 18th. The PE will have three different tiers, which will contain different amounts of content depending on what you decide to pay for. There will be the Arcane Tier for $249, the Awakened Tier (either Badge Pack or Map Vault) for $299, and the Exalted Tier (Badge Pack and Map Vault) for $349. They will also be releasing a tube of battle maps and a pack of faction badges that can be purchased separately for discounted prices. We have the rundown of everything that will be in the Arcane Tier box as you can currently pre-order them, as they will release on January 30th, 2022.

FOUR BATTLE MAPS: Poster-sized battle maps created for key areas on the Tal'Dorei continent incorporating grids for use with miniatures.

30+ IN-WORLD PLAYER HANDOUTS: When the player joins a faction or receives a hand-written letter as a call to adventure, the GM can actually hand these beautifully designed pieces to the player instead of simply reading them.

JEWELRY & COINS: Each Arcane Box will contain three expertly crafted metal coins of the realm, as well as a Clasp Token, a Council of Tal'Dorei badge, and a Golden Grin pin.

50+ ENCOUNTER CARDS: Designed to ﬁt over the GM's screen, the cards will feature artwork on the player side and all the crucial stats and role-playing information on the GM's side, including the members of Vox Machina.

72 MAGIC ITEM CARDS: A card for every new magic item, and three for every Vestige of Divergence, legendary artifacts that grow in power with their wielders, so that the GM can give their player a card for each tier as they go: dormant, awakened, and exalted.

GM SCREEN: The exterior will feature an eye-popping combat scene while the interior will give the GM the quick-reference tables and information needed to run a smooth game.

FOUR BONUS ADVENTURES: Designed to offer the GM fully fleshed out encounters, these short Tal'Dorei adventures can't be found anywhere else but in the Arcane Box.

Designed to offer the GM fully fleshed out encounters, these short Tal'Dorei adventures can't be found anywhere else but in the Arcane Box. TAL'DOREI CAMPAIGN SETTING REBORN INCLUDED: The sourcebook is included in its entirety as smaller booklets that allow the GM to hand certain sections, like a full in-world Gazetteer, to the players and put aside sections not currently in use.