TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Mewtwo Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Kanto Legendary presence in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Mewtwo cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Mewtwo cards in the comments below.

Simple, but iconic. The Base Set Mewtwo gets in here simply because it's the first. One flaw in this card that old-school collectors will remember is how dark the foil is, making it difficult to see the starry holo pattern. However, all that aside, it's a classic card by artist Ken Sugimori that brings longtime fans of Pokémon back to a simpler time and, for that, this card is as legendary as Mewtwo itself.

Now, talk about a holo pattern! Rocket's Mewtwo from Gym Challenge uses the iconic galaxy foil pattern, which creates a beautiful, swirling image behind Mewtwo as drawn by Shin-ichi Yoshida. This Mewtwo looks creepier than Base Set, making it look like something out of a horror/sci-fi film.

Mewtwo is the focus Pokémon of XY: BREAKThrough, which has a whopping ten Mewtwo cards. The one that takes the cake, though, is this gleaming, golden Secret Rare. It's the final card in the set, and Mewtwo looks calm and powerful as it is flanked by Chesnaught and Magnezone as illustrated by Mitsuhiro Arita.

This is my personal favorite Mewtwo card ever produced by Pokémon TCG. It's a Tag Team GX featuring Mewtwo and Mew, but it isn't the best-known one, which is the Mitsuhiro Arita one from Sun & Moon: Unified Minds. This is a variant of that card illustrated by sui, available in the Mewtwo & Mew Tag Team Tin. It is part of the Sun & Moon Promos set. This gorgeous card captures the personality of the joyful Mew and the exasperated Mewtwo perfectly.