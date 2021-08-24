TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Skwovet Pokémon Cards

In honor of the current strange and exciting release of the species from the Galar region in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at some of the best Skwovet cards from the Pokémon TCG. Normally, we cover both vintage and modern cards in these spotlight pieces, but Skwovet is a new arrival in the current Sword & Shield era of the TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Skwovet picks in the comments below.

Rebel Clash Skwovet: Galar's version of the Normal-type rodent is especially cute, and it debuted in Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash. Illustrated in a soft painterly style by Mina Nakai , Skwovet is a big-time cutie here.

Shining Fates Skwovet: Shining Fates is the second Pokémon TCG set to contain a Shiny Vault, a concept introduced by Hidden Fates that essentially means a set has a subset of Shiny Pokémon larger even than the main set. While Hidden Fates cast a wide net with its Shiny vault, Shining Fates centered its focus more on Galarian Pokémon than any other region. As a result, Shiny Skwovett appears here with adorable artwork from Naoki Saito . It'll likely be a long time before Shiny Skwovet arrives in Pokémon GO, but this card makes me want it now.

Chilling Reign Skwovet: My favorite Skwovet card thus far comes from artist OKACHEKE, who illustrated this running Pokémon for Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. We may never know if this Skwovet is playing with another Skwovet who is just out of sight or if it's making a "If you can see it from the front just wait till you see it from the back back back back back" TikTok, but whatever the case may be, it makes a dynamic and adorable card.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG coverage, fellow collectors, as Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies comes out this week. You can catch another early booster box open right here on Bleeding Cool today.