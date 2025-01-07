Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025, TCL

TCL Reveals New TVs & Mobile Devices at CES 2025

TCL brought a few new items to CES 2025, as we got to see thewir latest TV addition, as well as some new mobile devices on the way

Article Summary TCL unveils QM6K QD-Mini LED TV series at CES 2025, offering immersive experience in various screen sizes.

Affordable pricing for TCL QM6K series starts at $749.99, with XXL 98" priced at $3,499.99.

New TCL NXTPAPER 4.0 tech enhances visual clarity in the NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet and 60 XE smartphone.

NXTPAPER 60 XE 5G smartphone features Max Ink Mode, providing a paper-like viewing experience.

TCL revealed a few items at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week, as they showed off a new TV model and some mobile devices coming to the market. The team showed off a new QD-Mini LED model with the QM6K, as well as a new tablet and a couple of new smartphones for you to choose from. We have more info on all four items below as they are being shown off this week.

TCL at CES 2025

TCL Home

Delivering its most advanced technologies for premium QLED TVs that promise dramatically improved performance across a big screen lineup, TCL is already launching its first series with new enhanced QD-Mini LED technology for unprecedented immersion and experiences in cinema, sports, and gaming – the QM6K. TCL's award-winning QD-Mini LED models stem from its own Pangu Lab – the world's first full-process Mini LED development center and the only one of its kind in China.

The QM6K TV is the first model in TCL's all-new "Precise Dimming Series," featuring TCL's enhanced QD-Mini LED system and powered by its new Halo Control Technology Suite of hardware and processing advancements. The QM6K offers a level of picture quality that has never been offered in its price band before. TCL's QM6K Series will be available in a 50" screen size for $749.99 MSRP, 55" for $799.99 MSRP, 65" for $999.99 MSRP, 75" for $1,299.99 MSRP, 85" for $1,999.99 MSRP, and an XXL 98" big screen for $3,499.99 MSRP.

Mobile

Building on its comprehensive product ecosystem, TCL unveils the new NXTPAPER 4.0 display technology, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet, and the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G smartphone, marking significant advancements in enhancing visual clarity and comfort. TCL NXTPAPER 4.0 marks a major advancement in display technology, focusing on user comfort and enhanced visual clarity. This latest release incorporates sophisticated nano-matrix lithography technology, which improves display clarity and sharpness. Building upon the foundation set by NXTPAPER 4.0, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet not only upholds but advances the standards of eye comfort and display technology in personal devices.

It seamlessly integrates the core advancements of NXTPAPER 4.0, bringing them to life in a format that balances performance, eye comfort, and personalization. Another major addition to TCL's innovative product lineup announced at CES is the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G, a smartphone that blends advanced display capabilities with user-focused design to set new benchmarks in digital health and comfort. With the smartphone's newly integrated NXTPAPER Key, users can switch to Max Ink Mode, which delivers a paper-like viewing experience that is perfect for reading.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!