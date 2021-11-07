Team Liquid Crowned Red Bull Home Ground Valorant Champions

This evening, Team Liquid can add another trophy to the case as they won the Red Bull Home Ground Valorant tournament in London. The final match was intense as TL (who had already overcome Fnatic and Tenstar in shutout victories) went toe-to-toe with Tense (who pulled off the same feat against Gambit and Vodafone Giants), which saw them pull out a 3-1 victory as the matches went 15-13, 15-17, 13-11, and finally 13-11. They won it, but it was hard-fought and they earned every minute of the victory. We got the play-by-play from Red Bull themselves for you here as well as the video from today's games for you to enjoy.

The Grand Final started in pulse-racing fashion, with Team Liquid claiming victory on their home ground of Split to put the pressure on Acend for the sizzling second match. Initially, it looked like Acend would make their home advantage on Bind count in emphatic fashion, but Team Liquid mounted an incredible comeback from 11-5 down to take the second match to overtime. The teams traded games in a nail-biting clash, before Acend finally twisted the knife to take the second round 17-15 and turn the Grand Final into a Best of Five battle.

The third match continued the marathon back and forth clash between the two VALORANT teams, with Team Liquid earning a hard-fought 13-11 win that put the tie in their own hands. The fourth match, this time on Breeze, saw yet another epic clash, and with neither side ever fully on top it looked like the Grand Final would go all the way. However, a resurgent Team Liquid once again came back to earn another 13-11 win and seal their place as Home Ground Champions.

Getting to the final was no easy feat for the Netherlands-based team, with Team Liquid battling past the likes of G2 and Futbolist in the group matches, setting up an intense clash against Fnatic in the quarter finals before easing past Tenstar in a dominant semi-final display. Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom at Team Liquid said after the win: "I'm very excited and I think we have a lot of potential … It's still a new team, but it's crazy how much we grinded [for the victory]. We've fought against the best teams in Europe, but something is different and we're definitely a good contender."

Acend's fan-favourite Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek was the standout player at Red Bull Home Ground, scooping the Legion MVP Award and a new Lenovo Legion Y25-25 240hz 1ms response time gaming monitor as his prize. Helping his team to the Grand Final with his threatening presence and clutch performances throughout the competition, cNed's average combat score of 234.4 underlined a level of dominance that saw him win the community vote by a landslide.