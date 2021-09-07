Team Liquid Has Appointed The Organization's First President

It seems like an oddity, but up until now, Team Liquid has not had a President presiding over the esports organization as a whole. That all changed this morning at the company officially announced they have appointed media and digital veteran Claire Hungate as the new President & COO, effective immediately. According to the info released today, Hungate will split her time between London and the company's European headquarters in Utrecht. Among her duties in those two roles, Hungate will oversee Team Liquid's profit and loss and overall global business strategy and operations moving forward, as well as providing oversight for the company's ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. In addition to Hungate's appointment, Team Liquid also elevated Boudewijn Kryne to vice president of fan management, which is an area of growth and focus they're looking to continue pushing and expand. We have a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you below.

"I believe that quality is the best business model and Team Liquid embodies that through its direct relationship with its engaged, loyal and growing audience," said Hungate. "Liquid is a foundational player in esports and has grown into a global and multi-generational brand. As the industry continues to grow, we have a real opportunity to help set the agenda for the future of esports both culturally and commercially. Team Liquid have played a critical part in establishing esports history to date and I hope I can help them continue to make that mark." "From the moment we first met Claire, we've admired her knowledge, experience and passion, as well as how closely they align with our business and cultural endeavors," said Team Liquid Founder and Co-CEO Victor Goossens. "She already embodies the 'Liquid Way' and is the right fit to help us advance our priorities and drive the industry forward."