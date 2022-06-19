Team Ninja Announces New Dark Fantasy Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja revealed their latest game in development as they revealed the dark fantasy game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The game offers a special look into the famous tales of the Three Kingdoms as they throw the land and its colorful cast into a world of magic. You'll take on the role of a militia soldier fighting for survival as you make your way across territories and transform yourself from a relative unknown into a hero among legends. The game won't be released until sometime in early 2023, but for the time being, you can enjoy the latest trailer below.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within. Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their 'unknown' period, and also the story of a protagonist's rise from being a "nobody". From the depths of darkness, a dragon soars. Demons in the Kingdom: A dark fantasy set during the chaotic Three Kingdoms period, the narrative vividly tells the tale of a militia soldier's strenuous fight for survival during a Later Han Dynasty infested with demons. It's madness in the Three Kingdoms like never before!

A dark fantasy set during the chaotic Three Kingdoms period, the narrative vividly tells the tale of a militia soldier's strenuous fight for survival during a Later Han Dynasty infested with demons. It's madness in the Three Kingdoms like never before! Awaken the Power Within: Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power from within! Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the "Five Phases".

Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power from within! Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the "Five Phases". Live by the Sword: Renowned for ruthless strikes that can change the tide of battle in an instant, sword practitioners of the Chinese martial arts gracefully change pace as they shift between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Overwhelm opponents with a flurry of force in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the precision and skill necessary to become a true master of the sword.