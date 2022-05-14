Team South Town Will Arrive In The King Of Fighters XV This Week

SNK revealed new details about the addition of Team South Town to The King Of Fighters XV, as well as some updates coming to the game. On May 17th you'll be getting three new characters added to the mix with Geese Howard, Billy Kane, and Ryuji Yamazaki. Each one brings their own skills to the table as a powerhouse trio. The game will also be getting a bit of a rebalance as many of the teams you enjoy playing with will be seeing some boosts or maybe a nerf or two. Plus the game will be getting a free DJ Station added to the menu so you can enjoy the soundtrack without having to step into a match. Enjoy the details and new trailer below.

GEESE HOWARD: Geese Howard is the overseer of the Howard Connection and a supreme power behind the scenes in South Town. He is well versed in ancient Japanese martial arts and specializes in countering opponents' attacks with devastating throws. He exudes an overwhelming presence as a charismatic figure of evil. BILLY KANE: Billy Kane is a dedicated loyalist to Geese Howard and is second-in-command in the Howard Connection. He fights with an extending staff that has an impressive reach to keep his opponents at bay. Billy is known also as the 'walking deadly weapon' due to his hot-blooded personality. RYUJI YAMAZAKI: Ryuji is a lone outlaw who made a name for himself as a broker in the underground. He is also one of Orochi's Eight Hakkesshu, but he lives only for his own gain. In this tournament, he seems to have been hired by the Howard Connection for a certain purpose, though as to what that could be is anyone's guess.

To coincide with the release of Team South Town, an update will be implemented to adjust the game balance for all the characters. The purpose of the adjustment is to strengthen characters and their overall performance, so even if some techniques are nerfed, this will balance the scales elsewhere. Get ready for a new King Of Fighters XV. In addition to Team Garou (three characters), Omega Rugal, and the upcoming Team South Town (three characters) available on May 17, there's also six more DLC characters (two Teams) that will be available by the end of 2022. Combined with the 39 characters in the main game, a total of 52 fighters will be participating.