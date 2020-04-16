Team17 Announces A New Partnership With Developer Astral Pixel

This week, Team17 announced a new partnership with indie developers Astral Pixel and will be releasing their upcoming game. The studio is currently working on a brand new pixel art platformer called Super Magbot, in which players harness the power of magnetism to make their way through some of the challenging and brutal puzzle levels. The deal seems pretty fresh, so this doesn't feel like an announcement that would have been made during one of the upcoming conventions that were canceled in 2020. Astral Pixel itself is a super small company as it is comprised of just two people. While they've been working on the game, not much of it has been revealed as their Twitter feed is mostly comprised of pixel art that they love to show off. Here are a couple quotes from the announcement.

"Super Magbot is the result of working hand in hand with my brother over the past two years. It has been a truly self-learning experience in every way, and we couldn't be happier to have Team17 on board as our publisher, their legacy of working with indie games makes them a great fit for our game. We have worked hard to create a refreshing take on platforming gameplay and we can't wait to see players enjoying Super Magbot's challenges," said Daniel Guzmán Cerón, Lead Programmer, Astral Pixel.

"Our aim at Team17 is to work with developers who have a passion and drive to create something truly great, and to help them realize their dream. It's easy to see how much hard work and passion has gone into Super Magbot and it is a fantastic addition to our selection of games, its interesting take on the platformer genre will have players hooked," said Max Everingham, Head of Publishing, Team17.

No word yet from either company as to when we'll see Super Magbot released to the public, all we know is it's currently being developed for PC. But in the meantime, you can enjoy this brand new trailer they made for the game so you get a sense of what they're working on.