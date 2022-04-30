Team17 Takes On Publishing Duties For The Knight Witch

Team17 revealed this week that they will be working with developer Super Mega Team to publish their new game The Knight Witch in 2022. This is an awesome-looking game as you'll be getting a Metroidvania adventure in which you have both the powers of a skilled spellcaster partnered with the devastating blows and combat skills of a knight. You'll fly through the air, create spells through deck building, gain levels and new abilities, and fight your way through a lost city with its own challenges and perils. No word on an official release date, but it will be coming out on PC and all three major consoles.

With over 30 unique spell cards to choose from in a magic deck-building system, and Knight abilities to upgrade and improve, players can customise Rayne's build to fit their playstyle, taking down the invading golems in the most effective way. Like other Knight Witches, Rayne thrives off the love and adoration of Dungeonidas' citizens, growing ever stronger with their continued support – players can choose to capitalise on this, lying to the adoring denizens for their own means, or they can be honest, sharing the painful truth to the masses. Shoot 'Em Up Spellcasting Sorcery : Encounter evil foes and choose whether to wield Rayne's magic or use her weapons and wits to take them down.

