Team17 Will Be Launching Thymesia On December 7th

Team17 and OverBorder Studio revealed this week that Thymesia will finally be launching this year as they have a date set for December 7th. The game is designed to be a grueling action RPG in which they have mixed fast-paced combat with an intricate plague weapon system to bring you a game that is a little gruesome and a little satisfying. You will take on the role of a mysterious character simply known as Corvus as you explore a kingdom where death spreads across the land, taking many in its wake. You'll use your skills to prey upon your enemies with a deadly disease while seeking out the truth in front of you and through your own memories. We got the latest trailer for you below.

A kingdom once thriving on the power of alchemy enters an age of calamity. After discovering the price behind alchemy, an attempt to stop the use of it backfired. Within a few days, the kingdom was in chaos and the streets infested with monsters. The key to understanding all of this is in Corvus' hands, but he has lost his memory. The truth can only be found within his memories, but every time he dives back in, he only finds more secrets. Harness the Plague: Seize the disease from gruesome bosses and wield them as weapons. Give them a taste of their own medicine. This is the only way to survive this desolate kingdom.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Thymesia I Release Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/pozNarxfYc0)