Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Cubone

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of the various species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of catching these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's Cubone Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 104, Cubone is a pure Ground-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Lonely Pokémon," Cubone's Dex entry tells a uniquely sad story:

Cubone pines for the mother it will never see again. Seeing a likeness of its mother in the full moon, it cries. The stains on the skyll the Pokémon wears are made by the tears it sheds.

In the original game series, this Lonely Pokémon can be encountered in the Pokémon Tower, a burial ground for Pokémon, in Lavender Town. Cubone is the first part of a two-stage evolution and evolves to Marowak. Marowak has a Ghost/Fire-type variant introduced as part of the Alola Region, but Cubone cannot evolve into Alolan Marowak in Pokémon GO. It must be caught separately.

For fans of the anime, Cubone has multiple major appearances, including The School of Hard Knocks, Pikachu's Vacation, Pichu Bros in Party Panic, Battling With a Clean Slate!, and more.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Cubone:

Red: Because it never removes its skull helmet, no one has ever seen this Pokémon's real face.

Gold: If it is sad or lonely, the skull it wears shakes, and emits a plaintive and mournful sound.

Diamond/Pearl: When it thinks of its dead mother, it cries. Its crying makes the skull it wears rattle hollowly.

X: It wears the skull of its dead mother on its head. When it becomes lonesome, it is said to cry loudly.

Shield: This Pokémon wears the skull of its deceased mother. Sometimes Cubone's dreams make it cry, but each tear Cubone sheds makes it stronger.