Pokémon TCG: 1st Edition Rocket Booster Box Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed 1st edition booster box of Rocket booster packs from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! The first expansion of the year 2000 for the Pokémon TCG, this expansion set also was the first to introduce titled Pokémon, namely Dark Pokémon. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, April 10th, to place a bid on this delightfully devilish Pokémon TCG booster box.

The Rocket expansion may have heralded the second year of Pokémon TCG releases in the West, but it was also packed with many firsts. For example, Rocket was the first set to introduce Dark Pokémon to the game, but it was also the first Pokémon TCG expansion to have a secret rarity added to it, in the form of Dark Raichu. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Here we offer a sealed First Edition Rocket Booster Box in its original shrinkwrap. This was the fifth expansion set for the card game, and was released on April 24, 2000. The set was made up of 83 total cards, including the widely popular Dark Charizard! This box includes 36 packs, each with 11 cards for a total of 396 cards! The box has slightly blunted corners and has a tear on both the top and bottom of the front side. The wrapping has a few light stains and is wrinkled. The overall condition is Very Good.

If you wish to place a bid on this magnificent Pokémon TCG booster box, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, April 10th, to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!