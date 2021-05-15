Team17 Will Bring Hokko Life To Early Access Next Month

Team17 and Wonderscope Games announced that they would be bringing Hokko Life over to Steam's Early Access in June. If this feels like familiar territory when it comes to life-centric games, it should, as there are a lot of aspects in here you'll find familiar with different titles wrapped into one. This particular version gives you the chance to design every aspect of your character's new life, as you will spend time personalizing every detail of the town. From the look of the homes to the wallpaper design to the spot you want your favorite chair in until it feels perfect to you. The game will drop into Early Access on June 2nd, but until then, we have more info and the trailer for you to check out.

With Hokko Life's editing system, players can tweak shapes, materials, and colours to customise everything from the clothing they wear to the furniture in the houses, all of which can be shared with friends. If players want to take a break from the workshop and really integrate themselves into the Hokko lifestyle, they can spend time building their collection of critters by fishing in the local ponds and rivers or hunting bugs around the easygoing town. Get Creative: The workshop awaits as players take control over every aspect of Hokko, with the 3D design tool, every aspect of a player's creation can be tailored to perfection

