Team17 & Wonderscope Games Formally Announce Hokko Life

This morning, Team17 announced that a new project is in development as Wonderscope Games is working on its latest game Hokko Life. According to the developers, they have created a "community life simulator" where players can enjoy decorating their homes and personalizing everything they own while taking care of the place they live in. You can change shapes, materials, and colors to create everything from t-shirts to furniture, and share these designs with other characters. If this looks and sounds familiar, it probably should, as this is basically an indie carbon copy of Animal Crossing. There's no way around it, it's so painfully obvious. Down to the animal friends who are your neighbors and the tasks you do in the game. Here's a couple of quotes from the announcement today.

"I'm incredibly excited to announce I'll be partnering with Team17 on Hokko Life. Debbie Bestwick and the team have been wonderfully supportive of me as a developer and I really believe they are a perfect fit for the game. Bringing their experience and expertise on board means Hokko Life can truly become something special, and I simply cannot wait to welcome players to the world of Hokko," said Robert Tatnell, Founder and Creator, Wonderscope Games. "As our games label continues to grow, we're delighted to welcome a game as colourful and creative as Hokko Life. This underlines our ambition to create a label with a diverse selection of gameplay experiences for all audiences, and we can't wait to give players the chance to explore Hokko for themselves when it launches on PC," said Max Everingham, Head of Publishing, Team17.

It kind of makes us wonder why they haven't promoted it as such, seeing how there are people who don't own a Nintendo Switch who would probably love to try a game like this out if they knew what it was taking cues from. The game is in development for PC with no formal release date announced. For now, enjoy the trailer below and see for yourself what we're talking about.