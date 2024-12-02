Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Arcane, Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane

Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane Adds More Content This Week

Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane will have a new patch available this Thursday, bringing several characters from the TV series to the title

Article Summary Explore new content in Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane this week with powerful 6-cost champions.

Meet Mel, Viktor, and Warwick as they shake up the game with unique abilities and traits.

Get ready for Arcane Warwick Unbound debuting alongside the updated patch 14.24.

Join the TFT Macao Open for thrilling updates, emotes, and meet the new Little Legend, Pufflet.

Riot Games revealed some new content will be coming out this week for Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane, as players can expect some changes and spoilers with Nightmare on Reroll Street: Part 2. The shorthand to this content is that it will branch into the ending of Arcane a bit, but in a very different way by adding three ultra-powerful champions from the TV series as 6-cost units. What's more, Mel, Viktor, and Warwick will be available as playable characters in Patch 14.24 when it launches on December 5, 2024, for both PC and mobile. We have more details about what's to come this Thursday for you below, along with the cinematic trailer above.

Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane – Nightmare on Reroll Street: Part 2

Along with the evolution of the characters during the final season of Arcane, Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane is evolving as well. When Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane launched, some very important characters were missing from the set. Three ultra-powerful 6-costs are about to enter the Convergence. And just like they did in Arcane, they're completely changing the game.

Watch the Dev Drop to learn more about the challenges of bringing these iconic characters from Arcane to Teamfight Tactics.

bringing these iconic characters from Arcane to Teamfight Tactics. Check out Part 2 of Nightmare on Reroll Street, where TFT's mascot, Pengu, and his fellow Little Legends are thrown into the world of Arcane.

Here's what players can expect with the arrival of the rare, late-game units:

Mel: Mel is at the peak of her power, dashing around the battlefield, reducing damage to allies and unleashing stored damage. After casting her ability enough, she'll shield your Tactician from death. Trait: Banished Mage

her power, dashing around the battlefield, reducing damage to allies and unleashing stored damage. After casting her ability enough, she'll shield your Tactician from death. Viktor: A glorious, extremely tall, evolved Viktor fires his death ray instead of auto-attacking, can stun entire boards, and will make everyone a believer—whether they like it or not. Trait: Machine Herald

auto-attacking, can stun entire boards, and will make everyone a believer—whether they like it or not. Warwick: He jumps around, executing units, and as soon as a few have died, Warwick enters a frenzied state, becoming unstoppable, ripping enemies apart with increased damage and omnivamp. Traits: Blood Hunter / Experiment



Joining Arcane Jinx Unbound, TFT's second Unbound Tactician, Arcane Warwick Unbound, also makes his ferocious debut in patch 14.24. The TFT Macao Open on Dec 13-15 will be played on the updated version of Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane. Don't miss the ultimate celebration of Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane to hear more about the game's 2025 roadmap, collect unique emotes from watching the global roster of co-streamers, and meet Pufflet, a cheeky new Little Legend inspired by Macao and its iconic egg tarts. Spectator tickets for the TFT Macao Open are still available for purchase.

