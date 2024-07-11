Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Drops New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, as the game arrives for PC and consoles this October.

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed reveals new trailer with October 18 release date.

Featuring the Mutant Mayhem movie voice cast and an all-new storyline for PC and consoles.

Customize each Turtle with a unique skill tree, explore NYC, and meet beloved characters.

Enjoy solo or 2-player co-op action, dynamic environments, and humor from the original cast.

Outright Games has finally released the first official trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, along with a release date. The game takes cues and design from the Mutant Mayhem film released last year, starting the voice cast from the movie with an all-new storyline. The trailer gives a brief look at the gameplay and storyline for the title while also providing work that the game will be out on October 18, 2024. Enjoy the trailer!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed

Discover who's behind the new threat causing unrest as players slide into the sewers and speed through the streets of New York in a variety of high-energy missions. Uniquely hone each of the Turtles' abilities in a powerful new skill tree by racking up combat XP and leveling up ally friendships to unlock new exciting locations to explore. Meet familiar faces like Master Splinter, April, Bebop, Rocksteady, and more as players take control of the four masked heroes, each with their own unique combat playstyle. With an engaging, all-new storyline that follows the events of the movie, embark on an adrenaline-fueled adventure in solo mode or up to 2-player co-op as the brothers battle to keep their newfound happiness and pursue their dreams of attending a regular high school.

As the city declares a curfew, skate through the streets, grind on rails, and zipline between buildings amid a dynamic night and day cycle, which brings the colorful essence of New York to life. Players can discover an array of collectibles hidden across the graffitied city as they wreak havoc in dynamic brawls, dodge incoming trains, and immerse themselves in the gang's interactive world like never before. Infused with the Turtles' infectious humor, the upcoming game is set to see the return of Nicolas Cantu voicing Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Micah Abbey as Donatello, and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo as the movie cast reprise their roles as the titular Turtles. Also set to delight fans of the film, lead character designer Woodrow White lends his acclaimed art style to the game as he conjures up a new breed of mutants in his iconic manner.

