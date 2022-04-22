Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Has A Release Window

Dotemu released a new gameplay trailer during PAX East this week for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. They've been teasing this game for a few months now as we keep getting more pieces of the puzzle. First, it was the main game reveal, then the addition of April, then Master Splinter joining the mix, then more gameplay to show how much like the old arcade titles it was like, followed by dev videos and more. The latest news is that the original voice cast from the '80s cartoon will return for this game. With Cam Clarke returning as Leonardo, Townsend Coleman as Michelangelo, Barry Gordon as Donatello, and Rob Paulsen as Raphael. But the one thing that's been left out of everything so far is when we'll actually see the game be released.

However, that finally changed this week… kinda. The latest video released by the team is 11 minutes of gameplay from one of the levels, as you've arrived at Channel 6 News to see the Foot Clan has taken over the building. We see Leo and Mikey fight their way through the soldiers to get to Bebop, who has taken Vernon hostage. Then we're off to fight Rocksteady in the streets as Don and Raph. In the end, we find out the game will be released sometime in Summer 2022. Until then, enjoy the video!

Master Splinter's calm, thoughtful nature makes him more collected than most of his green pupils, but his mastery of ninja arts ensures that he's a formidable powerhouse. He dishes out particularly powerful attacks with his trusty staff and wide-reaching special ninja moves, bashing through groups of enemies as efficiently as the Turtles chowing down on a pizza. Inspired by the Turtles' iconic 1987 design, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge brings New York City's most righteous ninjas to life with gorgeous pixel art that'd look right at home in your favorite retro arcade. From showdowns with infamous rivals like Bebop and Rocksteady to returns to signature locales like Dimension X, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is a bodacious celebration of classic TMNT beat-em-ups with its own modern touches.