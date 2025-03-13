Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Paramount Game Studios, Strange Scaffold, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown Arrives This May

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown has a release date as we'll see the game released for PC and consoles in late May

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown arrives May 2025 with exciting turn-based combat.

Play through 20 stunning levels featuring unique campaigns for each Turtle in graphic novel style.

Face off against Foot Clan with customizable movesets in mutating arenas for high-score action.

Immersive TMNT experience with a new storyline and a powerful soundtrack from RJ Lake.

Developer Strange Scaffold and publisher Paramount Game Studios confirmed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown will be out in May 2025. The game brings the action of tactical turn-based combat to the world of TMNT, as you'll fight as the heroes in a half-shell against a rogue's gallery of enemies, including the Foot Clan, Mousers, other mutants, and other powerful enemies. Following a successful demo launch, the full game has been confirmed for launch on May 22, 2025. For now, enjoy the latest trailer!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is the first-ever turn-based TMNT video game. Inspired by the classic cartoon, you'll experience a bold new approach to the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Splinter and Shredder are dead, and as the Turtles approach adulthood, they're not just growing up… they're growing apart. Battle the Foot Clan as a powerful new leader takes control in action-packed campaigns that showcase each Turtle individually.

Carve through enemies in 20 constantly mutating levels that grow, shrink, and add new threats with each turn, inspired by classic TMNT games! Rack up points for high scores while experiencing a powerful original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story from acclaimed indie studio Strange Scaffold. This is the next step for Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael–and you can experience it with flying, slashing figurines in graphic novel-inspired splendor.

20 action-packed levels divided into campaigns focusing on individual characters.

A unique take on the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the minds at Strange Scaffold (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, I Am Your Beast).

Innovative turn-based beat-em-up combat, complete with mutating arenas.

Gorgeous graphic novel-inspired art style, with paint splatter, figurines, and diorama setpieces.

Customizable movesets to shape each Turtles' playstyle

Thumping multi-genre soundtrack from award-winning composer RJ Lake (Unbeatable, El Paso, Elsewhere).

