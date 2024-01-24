Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: tekken

Tekken 8 Releases New Character Trailer For Devil Jin

Bandai Namco has one more trailer to roll out for Tekken 8's characters, as we get a better look at Devil Jin before it launches.

Article Summary Bandai Namco releases new Devil Jin trailer for Tekken 8.

Devil Jin's cursed powers and struggles showcased in gameplay.

Operation Lightning to eliminate Kazuya Mishima unveiled.

Jin's quest for redemption and his mastery over devil power highlighted.

Bandai Namco dropped one of the final character trailers for Tekken 8 this morning as they showed off new footage of Devil Jin in action. The "devilish" incarnation of the character, it's clear the curse to the bloodline continues through him as he sports some of the same powers his father did when the corruption overtook him. Will this incarnation have an impact on saving the world or dooming it even further? You can find out for yourself as Tekken 8 comes out this Friday, January 26. Until then, enjoy the trailer.

Tekken 8 – Devil Jin

Devil Jin is another form of Jin Kazama—one that has lost all reasoning due to the devil blood that controls his mind. With the way he glides through the air on jet-black wings, "devil" is the perfect word to describe his appearance and abilities that lie beyond human capabilities. Despising the cursed blood that ran through his veins, Jin Kazama sought to bring an end to the devil bloodline. He joined forces with Lars Alexandersson, and together, they prepared to commence Operation Lightning, a plan to eliminate the other bearer of the devil gene, Kazuya Mishima.

Jin had once plunged the world into chaos in order to resurrect Azazel, the devil gene's progenitor. His plan was to permanently extinguish the devil gene by defeating Azazel once and for all, even if it cost him his own life. While Jin managed to defeat Azazel, he lost consciousness and fell into a deep sleep. During his absence, G Corporation, led by Kazuya, took over the world by force. Several months later, Jin finally regained consciousness. His deadly struggle with Azazel had taught him how to control his inner devil power. Jin swore to end Kazuya's reign of terror in order to atone for the war and destruction he had caused.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!