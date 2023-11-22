Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: Leo Kliesen, tekken

Tekken 8 Releases New Character Trailer For Leo Kliesen

Bandai Namco have started dropping weekly character trailers, as we get a proper look at Leo Kliesen in their latest video.

Bandai Namco has revealed another new character trailer for Tekken 8 as we get a better look at Leo Kliesen in the latest video. A mainstay since Tekken 6, the team has slowly been making Leo grow up in front of us as the years have moved on. Now, the German fighter known as the "Seeker of Truth" returns in search of what caused his mother to pass away suddenly. Enjoy the trailer below as we'll now get a new character trailer every Wednesday leading up to the game's release on January 26.

"Leo is a Bajiquan user born to Niklas Kliesen, a world-renowned archaeologist, and Emma Kliesen, an authority in genetic research. With a father versed in martial arts and an inquisitively minded mother, Leo uses these inherited skills to set off on a hunt for the truth behind the mysterious circumstances of Emma Kliesen's death one year prior. Risking life and limb, Leo obtains confidential data from G Corp that Emma Kliesen had been researching the devil gene there. From this data, Leo also learns that Kazuya Mishima had sent out orders that key researchers who were no longer needed were to be 'taken care of.'"

"Around the same time, the Mishima Zaibatsu announces that Kazuya Mishima, the mastermind behind G Corp, is himself a devil. In this moment, the puzzle pieces fall into place for Leo. Kazuya must have initiated the research so he could gain control over the devil's power and then killed Leo's mother when she was no longer of use. Full of rage, Leo is on the verge of a breakdown. But suddenly, the words of Leo's father, who had gone missing many years ago, echo in Leo's ears. "Listen, Leo. Like a lost coin, the truth is only found when your heart is calm and open. 'Yes. Just relax. That's all it takes. Spurred by these words, Leo sets out on another journey in search of more concrete answers.'"

