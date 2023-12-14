Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: Austin Creed, Katsuhiro Harada, Michael Murray, tekken, xavier woods

Tekken 8 Releases The First Official Storyline Trailer

Bandai Namco has a new Tekken 8 trailer out today, as we finally get a good look at the storyline for this particular title.

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils Tekken 8's official story trailer, continuing the epic Kazama-Mishima saga.

Special demo event to feature WWE's Xavier Woods, with a first look at new game modes.

Tekken 8 brings new Aggressive battle system, enhanced visuals, and destructible environments.

Try out Tekken 8 demo modes, including Story, Arcade Quest, and Super Ghost Battle.

Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer this morning for Tekken 8 as we get our first official glimpse into the game's storyline. The long and bloody story between the Kazuma and Mishima families has been the focal point of the game, and has become so iconic that it even has a Guinness World Record for being the longest-running narrative in video game history. So it should be no surprise that we're picking up shortly after the fall of Heihachi during Tekken 7. Along with the trailer, which you can check out below, the company revealed they will be holding a special demo event hosted by WWE's Xavier Woods. We have the details of that event for you down at the bottom.

Tekken 8: The Dark Awakens

The Dark Awakens in this next chapter. After Heihachi's defeat, the world has descended into chaos, with Kazuya Mishima's power growing and his G Corporation wreaking worldwide havoc. The only one who can stop him is his own son, Jin Kazama, but only if he can reignite the unspeakable power of the Devil Gene that runs through his veins. Players will experience the Tekken saga as never before with stunning visual detail and all the features coming to Tekken 8, engaging in heart-pounding battles featuring completely remodeled characters, destructible environments, and an all-new "Aggressive" battle system that keeps the action at a high level.

Special Demo Event

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is hosting a "Special Story Mode and Demo Event" featuring WWE superstar Xavier Woods, a.k.a. Austin Creed, along with Katsuhiro Harada, director of Tekken Project, and Michael Murray, producer on Tekken 8. Many of the new modes and features coming to Tekken 8 are available in the demo. In addition to Story Mode, the demo includes two exciting modes coming to Tekken for the first time, featuring the all-new single-player mode Arcade Quest, an engaging experience that takes players on a journey through arcades as they hone their skills, and Super Ghost Battle, an innovative new mode designed to get players to peak performance. Save data from the demo will not be transferred to the final game. Details of the demo, available today on PlayStation 5 and coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on December 21, are as follows:

Story Mode: The Dark Awakens Chapter 1

The Dark Awakens Chapter 1 Arcade Quest: Chapter 1

Chapter 1 Super Chost Battle: Unlocked after Arcade Quest chapter 1 is done

Unlocked after Arcade Quest chapter 1 is done Versus Mode: with Jin, Kazuya, Paul, and Nina as playable characters; available stages are Urban Square (Evening), Yakushima, and Sanctum

with Jin, Kazuya, Paul, and Nina as playable characters; available stages are Urban Square (Evening), Yakushima, and Sanctum Gallery Mode: Featuring highlighted cutscenes from Tekken to Tekken 7.

