Tempest Chess Clock Officially Launches On Kickstarter

Tempo Games LLC has launched a brand new item into Kickstarter after teasing it for months with the digital Tempest Chess Clock. The unit uses your smartphone, whether it be iOS or Android, along with an app to turn your phone into standard game clock for any game of chess. We recxeievedd one in the mail a short time ago and have been messing with it in a few games with friends now that people ar egetting back out from the pandemic. The app has a lot of awesome featuring for timing that can be applied to several different roles and regulations for game modes of chess.

It works well with a lot of phones as you siimply activate the app, push the phone down into the platform, and allow the motion controls to dictate who's turn it is. We've had a lot of fun with it and would love to see what else they can do with this. However, we know what we're playing (and somewhat reviewing here) with is one of the prototypes. The Kickstarter launched today with a goal of $10k, and as of when we're wriging this, they already have almost $6,400. So were guessing there may be some awesome backer goals on th eway if it gets enough attention. You can read more about what each one of these has below.

Created by the team from the Best Chess Set Ever, we are a group of chess enthusiasts, inventors, and award winning designers. We were tirelessly seeking to fix the problems of the current chess clock, with a modern, yet classic design that allows you to focus on the chess game you're winning. Finally, we created the world's first high-definition, full-color, traditional form factor chess clock that uses cutting-edge technology. Our premium base + App transforms your phone into a chess clock. High-Definition: Our HD display and unparalleled touch UI provide a luxe chess clock ahead of its time.

Tempest comes with a 365 day warranty against manufacturer defects. Fischer random aka Chess960: There is an Easter egg waiting for you: a little random button in the bottom right. Press it and let the show begin: a slot-machine type wheel spin up and lands on a legal 960 setup for black and white pieces. A fun variation on traditional chess that evades the mountains of theory needed to compete at high levels and according to Bobby Fischer just lets the best player (not the most booked up player) win. Try it. You might love it.