Tencent Games Acquires Minority Stake In Playtonic

Tencent Games has added yet another company under their umbrella as they bought a minority stake in Playtonic. The company made the announcement earlier this week but they didn't go too far into the finer details of the deal, but we do know there essentially will be very little change. According to Playtonic themselves, the company will officially retain full creative control over its IP and "will use the investment to scale from their current one team structure to multiple teams, with an emphasis on hiring diverse talent from near and afar, improving their HQ, as well as looking to expand in new locations." So essentially everything will remain the same except for the fact that Tencent is investing in their growth, and we're sure at some point will tap them to make something new with the staff they hire. Here's a quote from this week's announcement.

"Six years ago we built a cool, exciting rocket ship, set a course we think is right and exciting," said Gavin Price, Founder of Playtonic. "We are thrilled that Tencent agrees with that course and has provided some rocket fuel to further the reach of our mission! The countdown to today has included (deep inhale)… our record breaking Kickstarter for Yooka-Laylee, growing the buddy-duo's reach with the acclaimed Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, establishing Playtonic Friends and the successful launch of its first three titles – BPM: Bullets Per Minute, A Little Golf Journey and Demon Turf, signing three further incredible beauties in L'il Gator Game, Victory Heat Rally, and Blossom Tales 2 – The Minotaur Prince, and all the while still being cool (ask our parents)! BUT with Tencent's help we can scale up and fast-track the super-exciting, super-secret projects we've been keeping close to our treasure chests too… things are going to get Bat Ship Crazy over the next few years! Please imagine a wink emoji right now."