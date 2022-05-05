TennoCon 2022 Has Been Confirmed For Mid-July

Warframe developer and publisher Digital Extremes have officially announced this morning that TennoCon 2022 will be happening this July. Yet again, we have another convention that will be staying digital in 2022 as the company revealed they will be broadcasting a livestream of events all day on July 16th from London, Ontario across multiple platforms. The event will be a celebration of the game will major reveals, exclusive news, contests, in-game activities, giveaways, developer panels, and more. Not to mention some added charity and donation initiatives that will be announced in the weeks to come. In the meantime, here's some additional info on the event.

TennoCon 2022 will once again play host to Digital Extremes' Clan Dojo Showcase! In Warframe, players can band together in large-scale teams called Clans and create customized, decorated Dojos that serve as the Clan "home base." Digital Extremes hosts Dojo Contests throughout the year, and each month selects a new set of Dojos to appear in Warframe's Star Chart for all players to visit. TennoCon 2022 will once again showcase past Featured Dojo Contest winners in a series of short tours hosted by Warframe's community team. All Dojos that have been featured on the Star Chart are eligible to submit designs for consideration. Either the Founding Warlord or the Architect who submitted a contest-winning Dojo will receive an in-game inbox message from the Warframe community team with details their Clan needs to submit for a potential showcase at TennoCon 2022.

Fan art and cosplay submissions, along with TennoCon Dojo showcase submissions, must be submitted to Digital Extremes no later than Thursday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET to qualify for consideration in featuring at TennoCon on July 16. TennoCon is Digital Extremes' flagship Warframe conference and player celebration offering attendees premiere access to exclusive Warframe news and reveals, and behind-the-scenes insight into product development. The annual event rallies together hundreds of thousands of Warframe players for a player-first day of giveaways, contests, exclusive in-game events, and developer-led panels exploring Warframe's illustrious work across a variety of categories that have included Art, Sound Design and Music, Community, and more. In 2021, Digital Extremes broke Warframe concurrent records when more than 700,000 players logged into the game to get a sneak peek at Warframe's critically-acclaimed expansion The New War via an in-game Relay.