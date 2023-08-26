Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Soulframe, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: tennocon, Warframe

TennoCon 2023 Reveals Multiple Warframe-Related Items

Digital Extremes held their annual Warframe-centric convention TennoCon 2023 this weekend, with a number of cool announcements made.

Digital Extremes brought back TennoCon this year as a physical event, and with it came several new announcements tied to Warframe. The company revealed more details about two new expansions on the way, with the big one being Abyss of Dagath, happening this October, which will introduce the 54th Warframe to the game (which you see here). We also got new details on the mobile version of Warframe, cross saves, Souldframe, and more. We have more details for you below, as more details can be found on the convention's website.

HEIRLOOM COLLECTIONS (TODAY): To celebrate ten years of Warframe, the team has released limited edition Heirloom Collections – distinctive, unique skins for Frost and Mag designed by Warframe's original Art Director, Mynki, along with an entirely new class of customization, the Signa.

To celebrate ten years of Warframe, the team has released limited edition Heirloom Collections – distinctive, unique skins for Frost and Mag designed by Warframe's original Art Director, Mynki, along with an entirely new class of customization, the Signa. WHISPERS IN THE WALLS (WINTER 2023): the beginning of an epic new narrative arc for Warframe that brings a new cinematic storyline answering questions players have had since the game's origin.

the beginning of an epic new narrative arc for Warframe that brings a new cinematic storyline answering questions players have had since the game's origin. ABYSS OF DAGATH (OCTOBER 2023): The faceless rider Dagath, the 54th Warframe, arrives as part of our Abyss of Dagath seasonal update – a new weapon, seasonal content, and a suite of QoL improvements await.

The faceless rider Dagath, the 54th Warframe, arrives as part of our Abyss of Dagath seasonal update – a new weapon, seasonal content, and a suite of QoL improvements await. CROSS SAVE (THIS YEAR): Players will be able to continue their game across any platform they want, when they want, and how they want, with this paramount feature coming in 2023.

Players will be able to continue their game across any platform they want, when they want, and how they want, with this paramount feature coming in 2023. WARFRAME: 1999 (2024): a major 2024 update that will take players back to the beginning – featuring classic Warframe hack-and-slash action and a licensed track from Nine Inch Nails – discover who Arthur is in Excalibur's suit and more at next year's TennoCon.

a major 2024 update that will take players back to the beginning – featuring classic Warframe hack-and-slash action and a licensed track from Nine Inch Nails – discover who Arthur is in Excalibur's suit and more at next year's TennoCon. WARFRAME MOBILE (2024): The same high-quality experience console and PC players have been known to expect comes to mobile in 2024. Mobile iOS preorders will be live today.

The same high-quality experience console and PC players have been known to expect comes to mobile in 2024. Mobile iOS preorders will be live today. SOULFRAME (TBA): TennoLive saw an extended gameplay walkthrough by the Soulframe team showcasing the game's combat system and lore. A VOD capture of that segment is intended to be made available later today.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!