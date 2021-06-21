Tepig Community Day Comes To Pokémon GO In July 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Niantic, perhaps to cushion the blow of their other announcement regarding cutting the pandemic bonuses in Pokémon GO, have announced July 2021's Community Day choice: Tepig. Let's get into the newly released details of Tepig Community Day.

Tepig Community Day graphic from Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Tepig Community Day graphic from Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

Niantic announced Tepig Community Day on the official Pokémon GO blog, writing:

Date + Time Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Features Tepig will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! Evolve Pignite (Tepig's Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get an Emboar that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn.

Could this be establishing a new pattern of Starter Pokémon Community Days? In the past, we essentially got a Starter with every other Community Day, allowing players to have a firm expectation for when their new Starters would get their exclusive move and a Shiny release. Now, Snivy Community Day happened in April. We had two months away from Starters, with May going to Swablu for some reason and June going to the long-awaited Gible. Could this mean we're going to get Starter Community Days every third month for a stretch of time in Pokémon GO? Well, we won't know if this is a one-off occurrence or a new pattern until October. If October 2021 indeed is announced as Oshawott Community Day, I think it'd be safe to expect Chespin for January 2022, Fennekin for April 2022, and Froakie for July 2022.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM. For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Tepig Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, Roasted Berries.

Stay tuned for a breakdown of this Special Research's tasks and rewards. When it goes live in Pokémon GO in earlier timezones, Bleeding Cool will be here to report on it.

Bonuses

3× Catch Stardust

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Triple Stardust is a pretty popular Community Day reward and as we head toward GO Fest 2021 which will have a raid-themed second day, many Pokémon GO trainers will want to stock up on dust in order to power-up counters once the event's raid bosses are announced.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.