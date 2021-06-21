Tepig Community Day Comes To Pokémon GO In July 2021

Niantic, perhaps to cushion the blow of their other announcement regarding cutting the pandemic bonuses in Pokémon GO, have announced July 2021's Community Day choice: Tepig. Let's get into the newly released details of Tepig Community Day.

Niantic announced Tepig Community Day on the official Pokémon GO blog, writing:

Date + Time Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Features Tepig will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! Evolve Pignite (Tepig's Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get an Emboar that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn.

Could this be establishing a new pattern of Starter Pokémon Community Days? In the past, we essentially got a Starter with every other Community Day, allowing players to have a firm expectation for when their new Starters would get their exclusive move and a Shiny release. Now, Snivy Community Day happened in April. We had two months away from Starters, with May going to Swablu for some reason and June going to the long-awaited Gible. Could this mean we're going to get Starter Community Days every third month for a stretch of time in Pokémon GO? Well, we won't know if this is a one-off occurrence or a new pattern until October. If October 2021 indeed is announced as Oshawott Community Day, I think it'd be safe to expect Chespin for January 2022, Fennekin for April 2022, and Froakie for July 2022.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM. For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Tepig Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, Roasted Berries.

Stay tuned for a breakdown of this Special Research's tasks and rewards. When it goes live in Pokémon GO in earlier timezones, Bleeding Cool will be here to report on it.

Bonuses 3× Catch Stardust Incense activated during the event will last for three hours Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Triple Stardust is a pretty popular Community Day reward and as we head toward GO Fest 2021 which will have a raid-themed second day, many Pokémon GO trainers will want to stock up on dust in order to power-up counters once the event's raid bosses are announced.