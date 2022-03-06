Teppen Releases Latest Update Called Defying The Light

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched a new update into Teppen as the ultimate battle has begun in Defying The Light. In this latest update, the War of the Goddess rages on in the Land of Illusion, and as usual, it is up to this ragtag bunch of Capcom heroes to face off against hee Goddess Myria in what is being portrayed as the final battle these two sides will see. You will be able to play through a new epic conflict with all of the heroes you've been able to check out from IPs like Breath of Fire, Street Fighter, Mega Man, etc. But you're getting some help in the form of RiCO from Mega Man X DiVE, who officially joins the roster. We have more info on the update below as its now live in the game.

The Final Confrontation

After the Three Sages revealed the location of the Land of Illusion, our heroes embarked on a journey to take the fight to Myria herself. Having crossed through the Storm of Death and Desert of Death and fended off her faithful soldiers, the Resistance Army will face the wicked Myria in the deciding fight between the will of the people and the Goddess.

A New Ally

The Resistance also attempt to save the souls that were sent to the digital system, "Land of Light" by Myria's followers. However, the Heroes are aided by RiCO from Mega Man X DiVE, a glitch-like figure that emerged from the "Land of Light." With the help of RiCo, Felyne from Monster Hunter liberates the souls trapped in the Land of Light as the battle with the Goddess rages on.

A New Ability

Our heroes are sure to take a few hits, but the new ability keeps them in the game. This ability activates when a Hero's Life falls below a certain value, triggering different effects.

New Teppen Cards

New heroes step forward to join the fray! The Green Card 'Legendary Beast Alatreon,' the Purple Card 'Hsien-Ko,' and the Red Card 'Charlie' enter the resistance against Myria. But beware—the dastardly Black Card 'Proto Angelo' is now hunting for wounded heroes to ensure their doom!