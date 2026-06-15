Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aerosoft, Alchemical Works, Binary Impact, Forensics: Crime Scene Detective

Forensics: Crime Scene Detective Officially Comes Out July 2026

Determine what happened at the scene of the crime, as Forensics: Crime Scene Detective will be released on PC and consoles this July

Article Summary Forensics: Crime Scene Detective launches July 13, 2026, bringing forensic investigation to PC and consoles.

Investigate crime scenes, collect fingerprints, blood traces, DNA, and digital evidence to uncover what happened.

Analyze clues in the lab with DNA profiling, ballistic testing, and digital forensics to build evidence-based cases.

Developed with LKA RLP experts, Forensics: Crime Scene Detective emphasizes realism, logic, and player choice.

Aerosoft, along with developers Binary Impact and Alchemical Works, has confirmed that Forensics: Crime Scene Detective will be released next month. This game lets you become your own little CSI unit as you come to crime scenes, check out what evidence has been left behind, collect everything you need, and then help solve the case using the facts that have been uncovered by you. The game was consulted on by real forensic specialists on what kind of work they do in the field and in the lab. Enjoy the trailer and details from the team below, as the game arrives for PC and consoles on July 13, 2026.

Determine What Happened Here in Forensics: Crime Scene Detective

In Forensics: Crime Scene Detective, players investigate apartments, bars, basements, and other locations connected to criminal activity. Using professional forensic equipment, they must secure traces often invisible to the untrained eye, from fingerprints on glassware and blood spatters to digital evidence hidden within mobile devices. From the crime scene, investigations continue into the laboratory, where DNA profiling, ballistic analysis, and digital forensics help transform evidence into conclusions. Every lead must be verified, every hypothesis tested, and every conclusion supported by facts.

Forensics: Crime Scene Detective is based on experience reports from real experts from the LKA RLP (State Criminal Police Office Rhineland-Palatinate) and was developed in close collaboration with the LKA RLP to ensure an authentic portrayal of forensic work. Cases are inspired by real-world scenarios and emphasize realism, logic, and evidence-driven conclusions over scripted outcomes. Players must carefully evaluate information, validate assumptions, and build their cases using scientific methods and investigative reasoning.

Realistic Forensic Gameplay: Use authentic tools such as DNA swabs, fingerprint powder, ballistic tracking equipment, and digital analysis tools

Crime Scene Investigation & Lab Analysis: Carefully search environments for traces, then analyze and connect evidence in the lab

Evidence-Driven Outcomes: Your conclusions can incriminate suspects, exonerate the innocent, or leave cases unresolved

Inspired by Real Cases: Missions are based on real-world scenarios and professional forensic methodologies

Your Instincts Matter: You decide which evidence matters; overlooked clues can change everything

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