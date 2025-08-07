Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clockwork Acorn, Free Lives, Terra Nil

Terra Nil Receives Brand-New Free Heatwave Update

Terra Nil has got a new free update, the first in several months since its release, as players can experience the Heatwave

Article Summary Terra Nil’s free Heatwave update adds a vast new biome, eco-tech, and tough new challenges for players.

Discover 13 new animals, including crocodiles and elephants, populating rebuilt ecosystems naturally.

Try Photography Mode to snap wildlife in your restored lands and earn scores for the best pictures.

Restore unique maps like Parched Dunes and Canyon Peaks, tackling new obstacles and hazards.

Devolver Digital, with developers Clockwork Acorn and Free Lives, dropped a new free update this week for Terra Nil, which they are calling Heatwave. This is a massive expansion to the game that brings in a new biome, new options to terraform the land, new consequences for doing so, and other ways in which you'll need to figure out the best way to cultivate a new space that's gone barren. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the content is now live.

Heatwave Update

This expansive content update introduces a whole new region to restore and heaps of new gameplay and content, and is free to anyone who owns the base game.

13 new animals, including crocodiles, elephants, hyenas and vultures, which appear in the world more naturally and stick around for longer.

A new photography mode that lets you take snapshots of animals in your restored landscapes, with a scoring system that rewards skilled snappers.

Three challenging new maps to tackle: Parched Dunes, Canyon Peaks and Fracked Floodplain. Bridge vast canyons, douse oil fires and more.

New eco-tech to play with, including a remotely controlled land recycling bot and the Xerophytium, a building used to restore cactus biomes.

Terra Nil

Terra Nil is a game about transforming a barren, lifeless landscape into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem. Turn dead soil into fertile grassland, clean polluted oceans, plant sprawling forests, and create the ideal habitat for animals to call home. Then recycle your buildings and leave no trace that you were there. Reclaim the wasteland.

A Reverse City Builder: Use advanced eco-technology to purify the soil, creating plains, wetlands, beaches, rainforests, wildflowers, and more—then efficiently recycle everything you've built, leaving the environment pristine for its new animal inhabitants.

Use advanced eco-technology to purify the soil, creating plains, wetlands, beaches, rainforests, wildflowers, and more—then efficiently recycle everything you've built, leaving the environment pristine for its new animal inhabitants. Different Maps Every Time: Procedurally generated landscapes mean no two playthroughs of Terra Nil will ever be the same. Plan your build around randomized, challenging, and unpredictable terrain, including snaking rivers, mountains, lowlands, and oceans.

Procedurally generated landscapes mean no two playthroughs of Terra Nil will ever be the same. Plan your build around randomized, challenging, and unpredictable terrain, including snaking rivers, mountains, lowlands, and oceans. A Natural Ebb and Flow: Each region of Terra Nil progresses through phases, with the ultimate goal being leaving pristine wilderness behind. Levels are not about infinite growth, but rather balancing and nurturing the environment before leaving it in peace.

Each region of Terra Nil progresses through phases, with the ultimate goal being leaving pristine wilderness behind. Levels are not about infinite growth, but rather balancing and nurturing the environment before leaving it in peace. Experience Tranquility: Lush hand-painted environments, relaxing music, and an atmospheric ambient soundscape make Terra Nil a peaceful, meditative experience. When you're done, use Appreciate mode to bask in the natural beauty of the ecosystem you have restored.

