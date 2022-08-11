TerraGenesis: Operation Landfall Launches Today On Mobile

Tilting Point and Edgeworks Entertainment announced they are releasing TerraGenesis: Operation Landfall today on mobile devices. The game actually serves as a prequel to their first title in the series, as they have based a lot of the gameplay on NASA science of other planets and the knowledge of attempted at terraforming with different environments. You will try to establish the first human settlements on Mars, Venus, Mercury, the Moon, and more as humanity leaves Earth and attempts to explore the rest of our solar system. You can watch the launch trailer below and download the game right now from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

TerraGenesis: Operation Landfall combines in-depth building mechanics with an immersive and believable simulation of space exploration. Players will be able to get up close and personal with the cities that they build through science and ingenuity and are able to view each individual facility and building. These same facilities that players choose and build impact the skills, healthiness and happiness of their city's residents, giving players complete control over the success of their new society.

It's a perilous task to make landfall on another planet, but brave players will be up to the task, as they recruit settlers, discover and then manage resources hidden on their planet and design and grow their settlement from a boot print in the dust to a thriving city. Surviving on other planets can be dangerous and unpredictable, and players must overcome unique and challenging random events that can change the course of their planet and its people. It will take determination and intelligence, but if players succeed, they will expand their city's culture and capabilities to go beyond what anyone dreamed possible outside of Earth.

TerraGenesis: Operation Landfall is the eagerly-awaited prequel to TerraGenesis: Space Settlers, the award-winning space terraforming sim which has been downloaded over 28 million times. TerraGenesis: Space Settlers was a work of passion created solely by Alexander Winn, who coded the game while road tripping across New Zealand with his wife and co-founder behind the wheel.