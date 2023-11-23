Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, terrakion

Terrakion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Adventures Abound

Our Terrakion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team to defeat this Legendary Sword of Justice in Tier Five Raids.

Article Summary Discover top counters for Terrakion, including Shadow and Mega Pokémon, for Tier Five Raids.

Learn about ten additional effective non-Shadow and non-Mega Terrakion counters.

Find out how many trainers are needed for an efficient Terrakion raid battle.

Understand Shiny odds, the perfect 100% IV stats for Terrakion, and catching tips.

The final month of Adventures Abound has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the Shiny release of Douse Drive Genesect as well as the return of the Legendary Swords of Justice, new and old features coming to Mega Raids, and Mega Garchomp Raid Day. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Terrakion in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Terrakion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Terrakion counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Terrakion with efficiency.

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Terrakion can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Terrakion will have a CP of 2113 in normal weather conditions and 2641 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!