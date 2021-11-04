Terrakion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021

Starting with the Festival of Lights event, the Swords of Justice trio will replace Darkrai as the Tier Five raid bosses in Pokémon GO. The Swords of Justice consist of the Unova-based Legendary Pokémon Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. For this raid guide, we will focus on Terrakion. Using this guide, you can build a team of the best counters to use against Terrakion in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Top Terrakion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Terrakion counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Terrakion with efficiency.

Hoopa (Confusion, Psychic)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Jirachi (Confusion, Doom Desire)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Terrakion can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four players or more.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Terrakion. Terrakion has a low and far catch circle, so be prepared to really chuck that Premier Ball.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Terrakion will have a CP of 2113 in normal weather conditions and 2641 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!