Terrakion Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Unova

Terrakion will be featured in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids as part of the Road to Unova event. You can defeat it using these tips and counters.

Top counters include Shadow Mewtwo, Primal Kyogre, and Mega Alakazam.

Pair up with at least four trainers for a better chance at victory.

Look for 100% IV Terrakion at 2113 CP; Shiny odds are 1 in 20.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Terrakion, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Terrakion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Terrakion counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Gallade: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Terrakion efficiently.

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Tapu Lele: Confusion, Nature's Madness

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Terrakion can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Terrakion will have a CP of 2113 in normal weather conditions and 2641 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

