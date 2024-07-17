Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bitfall Studios, INSTINCT3, Stray Fawn Publishing, TerraScape

TerraScape Unexpectedly Releases Version 1.0 Today

After being in Early Acces for over a year, the cozy city puzzler TerraScape was released in-full this morning without much warning.

Article Summary TerraScape exits Early Access, full version launched today by Bitfall Studios.

Strategic card-based gameplay enhances city-building in a unique puzzler twist.

New version adds legendary cards, five biomes, and enhanced user experience.

Compete or cooperate in multiple game modes, including updated online play.

Indie game developer Bitfall Studios, with publishers Stray Fawn Publishing and INSTINCT3, released the full version of TerraScape this morning. The game has been available since April 2023, giving people a chance to experience the cozy puzzle citybuilder. But it looks like the team decided it was time to release the game, as they made the full version live on Steam this morning. We have more details about the game below as you can go play it now.

In TerraScape, the mission is simple: transform a small settlement into a flourishing empire. Unlike classic city-building games, TerraScape involves strategically placing game cards onto a procedurally generated world map to earn points. Each building is represented by a card, which is part of a themed deck. The placement and order of building cards significantly impact the amount of points earned. Accumulated points can be used to acquire new decks, helping players advance their settlement's development. Players can combine their cards to create impressive structures that influence their surroundings and instantly change the game's dynamics.

Since its Early Access release, TerraScape has been regularly updated with new content and features. Different game modes offer long-lasting enjoyment. Players can master various levels in the story-like challenge or climb the global leaderboards by achieving high scores. Additionally, online co-op and versus modes allow up to four friends to develop a settlement together or compete against each other. A big update has been released alongside the game's launch. Legendary building cards, five new biomes, and three entirely new decks have made their way into the game. On top of this, an updated user interface, varying map designs, and an advanced tech tree menu make the game even more versatile. Thirteen new buildings and three additional Megastructures created through fusion increase the total number of cards to 53 and 21, respectively.

