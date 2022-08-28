Teslagrad 2 Announced For Spring 2023 During Gamescomn 2022

Modus Games announced that Teslagrad 2 is on the way in Spring 2023 during the Future Games Show at Gamecom 2022. Developed by Rain Games, this will be a direct follow-up to the original 2013 title, created by the original team that worked on that first game. There will be some changes as you're getting a new hero to play as, who ill be delving into a new region of the world that had yet to be discovered. You can check out more about both in the trailer below.

Teslagrad 2's trailer joins new hero, Lumina, as she crash-lands into an uncharted region and discovers an ancient tower brimming with technology. Lumina's journey will see her harness the forgotten art of Teslamancy, wielding electromagnetic abilities to solve perplexing physics-based puzzles, explore winding caves and industrial chambers, and outwit the mysterious enemies and traps awaiting her. The game's hand-drawn visuals use pastels and muted tones to bring vistas of untamed nature to life, as well as steampunk visions of Old Europe as inspired by Scandinavian culture and folklore. Lumina's command of Teslamancy makes traversing Teslagrad 2's somber environments feel satisfying and empowering, allowing players to manipulate realistic physics and unique powers to overcome obstacles and survive surreal dangers.

"I have been dreaming about making Teslagrad 2 for years," said Peter Wingaard Meldahl, project lead at Rain Games. "The story, gameplay and mechanics have been fermenting in my head since we released the original, and it is truly an awesome feeling to see this dream materialize." "We are thrilled to be partnering with Rain Games," said Christina Seelye, CEO at Modus Games. "Teslagrad 2 is being developed by the same talented team that worked on the first game, so we know fans will be just as excited as we are to experience the new entry."