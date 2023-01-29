Teslagrad 2 Will Release A Free Demo During Steam Next Fest Modus Games announced that a brand new free demo will be coming for Teslagrad 2, as the game will be a part of Steam Next Fest.

Modus Games and Rain Games announced that Teslagrad 2 is going to have a free demo available in February as part of Steam Next Fest. The team has been hard at work on the game, making sure that they stay true to the first game while bringing in a new feel to the game that improves the franchise. You'll have a chance to try it out when the demo is released on February 6th, 2023. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer below.

"Lumina, a young Teslamancer, finds herself stranded after her airship crashes in Wyrmheim, a remote and treacherous land to the North. Embark on a dangerous adventure, exploring a gigantic, abandoned tower looming over a fjordside valley, on a quest to get Lumina home and back to her family. Use electromagnetic powers to survive the dangers of a wild and untamed land. Defend yourself against Viking raiders, face gruesome beasts inspired by Nordic mythology, and triumph against epic bosses! As your journey progresses, you'll discover new skills and equipment needed to uncover the secrets of the land and delve into the dark past of Lumina's ancestors. Teslagrad 2 is the follow-up to the hugely popular physics-based game where electromagnetic powers are at the heart of survival. With improved visuals, a bigger world, and new puzzle-solving tools, Teslagrad 2 delivers a fresh and immersive puzzle-platform experience!"

Scandinavia Meets Metroidvania: The world's first 'Scandivania' – a grandiose Steampunk-meets-Norse adventure accompanied by an orchestral soundtrack inspired by Nordic folk tones and electronic tracks.

Magnetic Gameplay: Test your logic skills with perplexing puzzles based on real electromagnetic physics and enjoy a new twist with curved magnets!

Master Fluid Motion: Perfect new and returning skills and use them to move quickly and skillfully through the world, combining Lumina's abilities such as blinking, sliding, and magnetizing to build extra momentum.

Epic Boss Battles: Use your skills to overcome boss fights which unlock new abilities and additional areas to explore.

Visual Storytelling: Teslagrad 2 unfolds through what you see, with no text, voiceover or loading screens to interrupt gameplay.

Teslagrad 2 unfolds through what you see, with no text, voiceover or loading screens to interrupt gameplay. Explore An Abundant World: Discover rich and beautiful 2D hand-painted environments set in a wild and ravaged world full of hidden collectibles, secrets, and lore.