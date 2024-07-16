Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enhance Games, tetris

Tetris & Enhance Games Announce Tetris Block Party

Tetris and Enhance Games are throwing a special party for the long-lasting puzzle game to celebrate its 40th Anniversary.

Register for an online extravaganza of Tetris games from July 19 to August 3.

Classic and contemporary Tetris titles unite fans across all platforms.

Join live events, online tournaments, and community engagement on Discord.

Tetris and Enhance Games have come together to produce a brand new one-of-a-kind event as they'll be throwing a Tetris Block Party. Players can register right now to take part in an online community celebration that kicks off on July 19 to celebrate the game's 40th Anniversary. Titles from he past and present will be playable, along with a number of other celebrations that will happen all the way through August 3. We have more details below for those looking to take part.

Tetris Block Party

Enjoyed by fans around the world, Tetris continues to attract new players of all ages and cultures. In this unique one-of-a-kind setting, the Tetris Block Party will feature titles from the past and present, connecting Tetris players from different generations all over the world. Over the course of three weekends starting July 19, 2024, Enhance will host and broadcast a series of events for players of all skill levels and viewers. Event details including featured Tetris games, schedule and registration can be found at the official Start.gg Event page.

Featuring Iconic Tetris Games: Bring together the entire Tetris community for the ultimate Tetris party! Featured Tetris Games: Tetris (Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online), Tetris (Nintendo Entertainment System), Tetris Grand Master, Tetris The Absolute The Grand Master 2 Plus, Tetris Effect: Connected, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Tetris Mobile and Tetris.com.

Bring together the entire Tetris community for the ultimate Tetris party! Featured Tetris Games: Tetris (Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online), Tetris (Nintendo Entertainment System), Tetris Grand Master, Tetris The Absolute The Grand Master 2 Plus, Tetris Effect: Connected, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Tetris Mobile and Tetris.com. Party Nights: Community multiplayer lobbies and single-player showcases where everyone can get involved! All skill levels are welcome. Participants and viewers can enter livestream giveaways. Join the Enhance Discord or chat with us on any of the official channels during the broadcasts to participate in Party Nights!

Community multiplayer lobbies and single-player showcases where everyone can get involved! All skill levels are welcome. Participants and viewers can enter livestream giveaways. Join the Enhance Discord or chat with us on any of the official channels during the broadcasts to participate in Party Nights! Online Tournaments: Major tournaments will be held on Tetris Effect: Connected and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on Nintendo Switch. Mini-tournament invitationals will be held on other Tetris titles. Previous champions from over the years will be invited to celebrate the anniversary with the community.

