Posted in: Digital Eclipse, Games, Video Games | Tagged: tetris, Tetris Forever, The Tetris Company

Tetris Forever Adds Welltris In Latest Content Update

Tetris Forever has been given a new update this week with several improvements to the game, as well as the addition of Welltris

Article Summary Tetris Forever update adds Welltris, enhancing the classic game with a unique 3D twist.

Control remapping now available in Tetris Time Warp, enhancing both casual and competitive play.

Console players gain new control options; PC version had similar November update.

Audio issue resolved on Switch; Rewind function disabled temporarily to fix classic game glitches.

Digital Eclipse and The Tetris Company have released a new update this week for Tetris Forever, as they've added a brand new game and given the title some improvements. Serving as a puzzle title within the series, this is the infamous version where you're essentially looking down a gravity well of blocks and have to make calculated choices on where your pieces land in about as close of a 3D environment they could create for the year 1989. Along with his addition to the game, you'll see a number of improvements to the title, including a much-needed rework of the remapping abilities for some of the older titles in the collection. We have more details from the dev notes below as the free update is available now.

Tetris Forever – Welltris (Spectrum Holobyte, MS-DOS)

The first follow-up to Tetris created by Alexey Pajitnov, Welltris is a beloved variant in which Tetriminos (and other shapes) fall down four sides of a well.

Tetris Time Warp

All players can now individually remap their controls in Tetris Time Warp, the new four-player Digital Eclipse game included in Tetris Forever that has proven to be a hit with both casual and competitive players. Control remapping was the most requested feature change from players.

Other Improvements

More customization options: Players can now remap their controls in Electronika 60, MS-DOS & Apple II games on console. This functionality was previously added to the PC version in November.

Players can now remap their controls in Electronika 60, MS-DOS & Apple II games on console. This functionality was previously added to the PC version in November. Switch version audio fix: At launch, a conflict with the Rewind functionality caused audio issues that could be heard while playing some classic games in the Nintendo Switch version of Tetris Forever. As a first step, the team has disabled the Rewind function in games that had audio glitches, which has fixed the issue. The team will look into the possibility of restoring Rewind in a future update.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!