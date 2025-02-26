Posted in: Digital Eclipse, Games, Video Games | Tagged: tetris, Tetris Forever

Tetris Forever Receives New Massive Update Today

Tetris Forever has released its biggest update to the game so far, giving Tetris Time Warp upgrades, along with other improvements

Article Summary Tetris Forever explodes with a massive update, extending Time Warp mode to Level 30 with boosted speeds and shield power.

Classic gameplay revamp brings 1989 Mode fixes, a 40-line challenge and expanded options for nostalgic Tetris fans.

Two retro MS-DOS titles join the lineup: Super Tetris and AcademySoft Tetris deliver unique modes and classic gameplay.

Enhanced historical accuracy with updated Electronika 60 gameplay, new languages and nonstop bug fixes for smoother play.

Digital Eclipse and The Tetris Company dropped a new massive update for Tetris Forever today, providing new content and upgrades across the title. Some of the big additions you'll see are new additions for Tetris Time Warp, and the introduction of two new classic MS-DOS games, including the 1991 cult classic Super Tetris. The update also brings the list of playable games to 21, packing it with almost every Tetris title from thew '80s and '90s, with a few exceptions. (We still want to see The New Tetris for the N64 added!) We have more notes from the devs below as the update is now live!

Tetris Forever – Tetris Time Warp Updates

Blast Off To Level 30 : The single-player modes in Tetris Time Warp, which previously topped out at Level 15, now go all the way to Level 30! Can you handle even higher speeds of play? Starting at Level 20, the Time Warp Tetrimino piece will no longer feature the golden-colored Tetrimino, so you won't be able to create Matrix-clearing cascades. And starting on Level 28, the lockdown speed of Tetriminos will greatly increase.

: The single-player modes in Tetris Time Warp, which previously topped out at Level 15, now go all the way to Level 30! Can you handle even higher speeds of play? Starting at Level 20, the Time Warp Tetrimino piece will no longer feature the golden-colored Tetrimino, so you won't be able to create Matrix-clearing cascades. And starting on Level 28, the lockdown speed of Tetriminos will greatly increase. Time Warp Shield : In Tetris Time Warp's multiplayer mode, the Time Warp Tetriminos now have a new power – Shield! Clear a line including a Time Warp Tetrimino while the Shield design is showing, and you'll earn a Shield that will stop other players from sending you into a Time Warp. It disappears after being used once.

In Tetris Time Warp's multiplayer mode, the Time Warp Tetriminos now have a new power – Shield! Clear a line including a Time Warp Tetrimino while the Shield design is showing, and you'll earn a Shield that will stop other players from sending you into a Time Warp. It disappears after being used once. 1989 Mode Upgrades : Enjoy playing Tetris with black-and-white graphics and chiptune sounds? 1989 Mode, a single-player mode found within Tetris Time Warp, now has a variety of fixes and new options. You can choose to turn off "Modern Gameplay" and experience more historically accurate gameplay. You can also optionally choose to play the game with 18 rows in the Matrix, as opposed to the modern-day setting of 20 rows.

Enjoy playing Tetris with black-and-white graphics and chiptune sounds? 1989 Mode, a single-player mode found within Tetris Time Warp, now has a variety of fixes and new options. You can choose to turn off "Modern Gameplay" and experience more historically accurate gameplay. You can also optionally choose to play the game with 18 rows in the Matrix, as opposed to the modern-day setting of 20 rows. Take the 40-Line Challenge : Celebrate Tetris' 40th anniversary by trying to clear 40 lines as quickly as you can. Playable in both Modern and 1989 modes.

Celebrate Tetris' 40th anniversary by trying to clear 40 lines as quickly as you can. Playable in both Modern and 1989 modes. Options, Options, Options : A vastly expanded Options menu lets you customize the visuals, sounds, and gameplay in Tetris Time Warp to your liking. Turn individual graphic effects on or off, and tweak your gameplay with new options like the Initial Hold and Initial Rotation systems, Diagonals, and more.

A vastly expanded Options menu lets you customize the visuals, sounds, and gameplay in Tetris Time Warp to your liking. Turn individual graphic effects on or off, and tweak your gameplay with new options like the Initial Hold and Initial Rotation systems, Diagonals, and more. Many other bug fixes, tweaks, and minor changes to all modes to improve the Tetris Time Warp experience.

New MS-DOS Games Added to Tetris Forever

Super Tetris : Released by Spectrum Holobyte in 1991, this was an early attempt at creating a "sequel" to Tetris. The gameplay is quite different — the Matrix is half-full of garbage when a game begins, and players can earn and use Bombs to clear out the spaces and find power-ups buried in the garbage. It includes Cooperative and Competitive multiplayer modes, in which two players play in the same Matrix!

: Released by Spectrum Holobyte in 1991, this was an early attempt at creating a "sequel" to Tetris. The gameplay is quite different — the Matrix is half-full of garbage when a game begins, and players can earn and use Bombs to clear out the spaces and find power-ups buried in the garbage. It includes Cooperative and Competitive multiplayer modes, in which two players play in the same Matrix! Tetris (AcademySoft) v. 3.12: A historically important inclusion, this is the final version of Tetris created within the Soviet Union in the Academy of Sciences, ported from Alexey Pajitnov's original Pascal code by Vadim Gerasimov. Dating to 1988, it is notable for its inclusion of Phantom mode, in which all O-Tetriminos (square-shaped pieces) are invisible!

Additional Updates

The gameplay behaviors in the recreation of the Electronika 60 version of Tetris have been updated to be even more historically accurate to the original version.

Tetris have been updated to be even more historically accurate to the original version. Now includes language support for Korean and Traditional Chinese.

Many other minor tweaks, bug fixes, and enhancements have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!