Tetris Forever Reveals Full List of Games Included

We now have an idea of all of the games that will be included in Tetris Forever, as 13 titles will be available when it launches

Article Summary Discover 13 classic titles in Tetris Forever, spanning 40 years of history and innovation.

Experience Tetris like never before with a new game, Tetris Time Warp, blending eras and styles.

Dive into Tetris's origins with a faithful Electronika 60 recreation and interactive timelines.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights in new documentaries, exploring Tetris's rich legacy.

Digital Eclipse and The Tetris Company have revealed the full lineup of games that will be included in Tetris Forever, which is set to be released later this year. You're getting 13 different titles in this release, dating all the way back to the Apple II, as they cover the majority of the versions released in the '80s and '90s. However, it's not a complete list, which we need to point out, as they're missing the long-lost SEGA Genesis version that was only made in prototype but is out there as a downloadable ROM. As well as the N64 title Tetris Worlds, which we recall playing when it first came out and having fun with as one of the first four-player experiences with the series. Hopefully, those become some DLC down the road, but for now, here's the full list as we're waiting on a release date.

Tetris, released by Spectrum Holobyte in 1988 on the Apple II

Tetris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1988 on the Famicom

Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicom

Tetris 2 + Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicom

Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1991 on the Game Boy

Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the Nintendo Entertainment System

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the Super Famicom

Tetris Battle Gaiden, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicom

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss Genteiban, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicom

Super Tetris 3, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1994 on the Super Famicom

Super Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Super Famicom

Super Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Game Boy

Super Bombliss DX, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1998 on the Game Boy

Tetris Forever

Explore four decades of Tetris history with more than 15 games, including several classics making their debut outside Japan for the first time. Relive the origins from 1984 with a faithful recreation of the first Tetris on the Electronika 60 computer, face off in the multiplayer favorite Tetris Battle Gaiden, unleash massive explosions to clear lines in Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, and enjoy many other classic games. The single and multiplayer games included in Tetris Forever include versions from the Apple II, Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy, and Nintendo's Japanese-market consoles, the Famicom and Super Famicom. Tetris Forever also features a brand-new game, Tetris Time Warp, developed by Digital Eclipse. This new take on the classic lets players "warp" through different eras of Tetris, experiencing a dynamic mix of graphics, play styles, and mechanics in real-time.

The Game that Started It All: Digital Eclipse has prepared an authentic recreation of the first version of Tetris , which Alexey Pajitnov created on a Soviet "Electronika 60" computer system. Experience the look and feel of Tetris as Alexey envisioned it in 1984.

Digital Eclipse has prepared an authentic recreation of the first version of , which Alexey Pajitnov created on a Soviet "Electronika 60" computer system. Experience the look and feel of as Alexey envisioned it in 1984. Interactive Timelines: Explore a virtual museum with archival materials, including video featurettes, photos, original ads, and playable games restored in high-definition and presented chronologically.

Explore a virtual museum with archival materials, including video featurettes, photos, original ads, and playable games restored in high-definition and presented chronologically. The True Story of Tetris : With over 90 minutes of all-new documentary featurettes produced by Area 5—creators of Outerlands, Grounded: The Making of The Last of Us and Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II — explore the true story of Tetris in its purest form.

With over 90 minutes of all-new documentary featurettes produced by Area 5—creators of Outerlands, Grounded: The Making of The Last of Us and Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II — explore the true story of in its purest form. An All-New Tetris Game: Tetris Time Warp, an all-new Tetris variant by Digital Eclipse, will have up to four players warping between different eras of Tetris in real time to experience a variety of memorable graphic styles and play mechanics!

