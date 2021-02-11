The 2021 Call Of Duty League Season Kicks Off Today

Starting at 12pm PT today, Activision Blizzard will kick off the first week of the 2021 Season for Call Of Duty League. The series will start with the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, with all matches being broadcast live on YouTube. We have the complete schedule for you here as well as a list of events taking place over the next few days and weeks. Enjoy!

Earn In-Game Rewards – Starting on Feb. 11, new in-game rewards will be available for fans to access on CDL's website, YouTube, and the COD Companion App! Link your Activision and YouTube accounts to earn in-game rewards in Cold War and Warzone by watching the Call of Duty League. Learn how to link your accounts here. Feb. 11-14: Viewers can earn a Cash Stack Weapon Charm Feb. 11 – March 7: Fans can earn up to 3.5 Hours of Various Double XP Tokens + Heart Emblem Additionally, fans can earn items during Sunday of the Stage I Major Tournament Stay up to date on all that's to come with viewership rewards this season by following Twitter.com/CODLeague

Team Packs – Fans can now rep their favorite Call of Duty League team in-game, with the Call of Duty League Team Packs! All twelves packs are now available for purchase in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone

Pick'em Game – Call of Duty League fans can compete in a new season-long match Pick'em game against friends and a global leaderboard of fans from around the world. Be sure to show off your big brain by entering the Stage 1 CDL Pick'em game where you can win cool prizes. Make sure to enter your predictions by 12pm PT today for your guesses on Feb. 11 matches and point opportunities

Challengers YouTube Channel – This week the League launched a dedicated channel for Call of Duty Challengers, along with announcing a slew of incredible on-air talent for 2021!