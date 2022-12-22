The 250th Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Booked For April 2023

Konami has announced plans for the 250th Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series, taking place in Los Angeles this coming April. Technically they'll be holding the event in three different locations, as North America will get California, while Europe will have one in London, England, and Latin America will have one in Bogotá, Colombia. Beyond the information they released below, the company didn't go into too many details about what they had planned for all three events. But it looks like instead of one winner to rule them all, each region will be getting its own winner with a special card and trophy. We'll update you with more info as we get closer.

"Three YCS events will be taking place simultaneously on the same weekend of April 1-2, 2023. Konami will host the North America YCS in Los Angeles, California, at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the Latin America YCS in Bogotá, Colombia, at the Agora Bogotá Convention Center. Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. will be hosting a YCS in Europe in London, UK, at ExCeL London. All registered Duelists in the main events will take home a participation Game Mat and Field Center Card. The three winners of these prestigious events will be taking home a unique Ultra Rare Anotherverse Dragon card commemorating the event and a very special YCS Champion trophy."

"Outside of the main tournament, there'll be plenty of things for attendees to enjoy over the course of the weekend, including popular public events, such as Win-A-Mat tournaments and Attack Of The Giant Card!!, as well as newer events, including Rivalry of Warlords and digital game tournaments for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. For special events only available at the 250th YCS, Duelists will be able to compete in Time Wizard events using formats from previous milestone YCS events. Registration for these events will open in early 2023 so follow our official social media channels for more exciting reveals."