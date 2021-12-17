The A500 Mini Reveals Release Date & Several Games

Retro game coming fittingly named Retro Games Ltd. has revealed a release date for the upcoming classic console, The A500 Mini. With all of the delays in tech happening on the other side of the world, it's been difficult for a lot of companies to get what they want to be produced in a timely manner. But RGL has revealed that this retro console has now entered full production, and is currently scheduled for release in the United States on April 30th, 2022. What's more, they released a new trailer for it showing off some of the games that will be included, which you can read more about below.

Over the past few months, the final list of included games has been announced, cumulating in today's final game announcement, the seminal Stunt Car Racer from industry legend Geoff Crammond. This groundbreaking game received high praise from press during its launch in 1989, including a 93% in Amiga Format magazine and 92% in CU Amiga-64. Other recently announced games include Arcade Pool and Project-X Special Edition 93 from Team17, F-16 Combat Pilot from Digital Integration and Super Cars II from Gremlin. This brings the full games list to 25, each one a highly regarded and critically acclaimed Amiga classic. In addition, if you own other original Amiga games, these can be played via USB stick utilizing the WHDLoad functionality of the THEA500, with users able to tweak setup, controller options and display settings.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THEA500 Mini (North America) (https://youtu.be/ruhPXtCrEOI)

"Over the last couple of months, my team has been hard at work finalizing the firmware of the THEA500 Mini, as well as working closely with our manufacturing partners to ensure the highest production quality," said Chris Smith, CTO at Retro Games. "And as a commitment to our very loyal fans, we will also be shortly putting out a new Christmas THEC64 firmware update." "In addition, we have in the past excelled at the unboxing experience and feel that this time we have surpassed expectations and will be bringing you our best-looking product yet," said Paul Andrews, Managing Director at Retro Games.