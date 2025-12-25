Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie.io, MD Studio, The Abbess Garden

The Abbess Garden Confirmed For March 2026 Release

Learn how to garden various plants and more the historical way as The Abbess Garden will be coming to PC via Steam in March 2026

Article Summary The Abbess Garden launches on Steam in March 2026, bringing historical gardening to PC gamers.

Play as Agnès and reclaim a neglected garden, uncovering secrets and restoring its lost beauty.

Experience realistic free-form gardening with real flora, changing seasons, and an active ecosystem.

Uncover hidden stories, connect with historical NPCs, and pursue gentle romance in a cozy sim.

Indie game developer MD Studio and publisher indie.io have confirmed the official launch date for The Abbess Garden. This is a casual gardening sim title set hundreds of years int he past, as you learn how to grow plants, foods, and more in the old fashioned way without any fancy tech. You can check out the trailer here and play a free demo of it on Steam, as the game will arrive on March 2, 2026.

The Abbess Garden

You are Agnès, a young peasant trusted with a noble task. The Abbess has given you the keys to her personal garden – a place even the mysterious Solitaires living near the abbey are forbidden to enter. What was once majestic has been swallowed by weeds and years. Take your time. Pull back the wild growth, reveal old paths, and decide what this garden becomes. As the story advances, new areas open up, inviting you deeper into a holy place that's slowly waking again.

The garden is alive with real flora, and it behaves like a real ecosystem. Plant seeds, water them, and learn what makes each species thrive. Soil type matters. Moisture matters. Even proximity to other plants matters. There's no rigid grid here – you're gardening in a natural, free-form space. As the seasons turn, discover and identify plants across every stage of their growth. When the moment is right, gather flowers, leaves, and seeds for botany. Your knowledge grows alongside the garden.

This garden was never only a garden. Hidden objects lie in the overgrowth and ruins, waiting to be found. Each discovery fills out your collections and can trigger new quests and quiet conversations. The abbey holds a long history of wonders – and of things deliberately forgotten. Among what you uncover is a book written by a deceased spy. Its meaning is dangerous, and the wrong hands are already searching for it. Work with the local community to understand what it says before the British and French royals do.

Even with court drama and espionage in the background, your days remain peaceful. The Abbess Garden is cozy at heart – a small world where you garden at your own pace, completing gentle quests and tending plants until they're happy. Progress the story whenever you feel ready, letting it unfold linearly as you restore life to the abbey grounds. You'll meet NPCs based on real historical figures and events. You'll help neighbors. You'll piece together a quiet conspiracy. And somewhere in all that softness and sunlight, you may find a lover – a romance that grows naturally, like everything else here.

